The Activities Center at the Harker Heights Public Library on Saturday resembled a busy hospital emergency room filled with children and their parents, doctors, nurses, volunteers and from within the crowd faint intermittent sounds of children crying as they received vaccines.
In reality, this large crowd of children and their parents were taking advantage of the Second Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic.
Sixteen vendors and 50 volunteers from the medical profession screened 30 children plus a few adults.
Melissa Hammond of Harker Heights brought her daughter Carmen for a quick checkup and told the Herald, “I came because it was free and I knew this would be well organized.”
McLane Children’s Scott and White Feed My Sheep, Harker Heights Healthy Homes, Harker Heights Police Department Community Services and Bell County Indigent Health provided wide-ranging services. Blue Cord Barbeque provided meals for the children.
Dr. Stephen Ponder, a pediatric endocrinologist at McLane Children’s, and one of the coordinators of the clinic, told the Herald that the variety of services were available and comprehensive because of the assistance of University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M University and Texas A&M-Central Texas Nursing School.
Ponder said, “Other volunteers such as a dentist, physical therapists, interns, and vendors provided services and information that assisted children and adults. Bell County Health District was the supplier of vaccines.We’re thankful for
those who promoted this clinic and made it happen.”
“Our targeted audience has always been the children but at one of our past clinics a 50-year-old woman walked in with extremely high blood pressure and we were able to treat her and prevented a heart attack or stroke right there in the clinic.
It proved to us that a booth to serve adults was a service we should always provide,” according to Ponder.
Cynthia Tolbert of Killeen was one of the adults who took advantage at the April 23 Pop-Up Clinic to get a quick exam of her blood pressure and blood sugar provided by Abigail Arocho and Mayleen Isla, nurses from the Training Center of Central Texas and Brent Foster, a Baylor Scott and White RN.
Tolbert had brought her daughter to the clinic for her athletics physical and decided to visit the Training Center nurses while she was there.
The Harker Heights Police Department set up booths to highlight Community Services and Healthy Homes.
Some of the outreach delivered by Community Services includes engaging with the public by working cohesively with local residents, schools, businesses, civic organizations and community leaders as well as striving to promote awareness, teamwork, understanding and trust between HHPD and the residents being served.
Healthy Homes, a division of HHPD, operated by Angel Carroll and Destinee Barton provided information about their service offerings including youth services, Take Me Home program, assistance with crime victims’ compensation, crisis/grief counseling, domestic violence support and a direct link to area resources.
Adia Arabaty-Ramirez, an outreach coordinator for the Bell County Health District Texas Women, Infants and Children organization, provided information.
According to a flyer handed out at her booth, Texas WIC has a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that gives families the services, support and education they need to eat right, have a healthy pregnancy, breastfeed successfully and raise amazing kids.
According to Dr. Ponder, there will another Pop-Up Clinic in Belton on Saturday. Then they will take a break and come back to the area with more clinics in the fall.
