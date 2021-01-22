The trend these days has been all about repurposing, or “upcycling,” items and making something new from them. Last Friday’s Fiber Frenzy program showed viewers of the virtual program a project using leftover yarn.
Reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the program, said, “Today we’re going to be making some very simple little drink coasters with some scrap yarn,” she said. She later described it as “a good little stash-busting project.”
She did warn, “This is a very simple craft, although it can be, possibly, time-consuming,” before adding that it is easy to do, and can be done while watching television.
The only materials needed were some felt, scissors, a hot glue gun (Link said via a phone interview that this works best, though some say that fabric glue will apparently hold the yarn in place, too), some tape, and the yarn.
Link began by tracing a circle on the felt material using the rim of a plastic cup, then cutting the round from the cloth.
“This is the bottom bae of our coaster,” she explained. She noted that other shapes can be used, such as squares; for Valentine’s Day she suggested making heart shapes and adding colorful yarn in shades of pink, red, and white.
Using two different shades of yarn (hers were black and purple), she said one needs between four to five arm lengths of each color (eight to ten if using only one shade). “It’s better to have too much than not enough,” she counseled.
Once the yarn was cut to the proper lengths, she put the pieces together, folded them in half, then half again. She used the tape to hold the yarn in its folded position in the middle, and another to secure it to the side of the table she was using in order to “anchor and secure” that yarn.
Separating the yarn into two sections, she twisted them together, then removed the tape from the table while keeping the mid-point tape in place. From there, she dabbed some hot glue in the center, anchoring the yarn to the felt, and moved the yarn in a spiral from the inside toward the outside.
Link recommended using the hot glue in small amounts and working the yarn in small sections. This eliminates much of the glue from seeping between the strands (though, if this were to happen, once it dries the excess glue can be trimmed later).
This process is repeated until the spiral is completed. Then all that is left is to trim the excess felt.
“Don’t stress if (it) seems a little off,” said Link. “Remember, this is a spiral so it’s not going to be a perfect complete circle.”
To finish the piece, Link gave two suggestions: first, cut off the excess yarn and tuck the ends into the spiral. Or, she said, leave some of that excess yarn and create a decorative tassel, which she demonstrated by knotting the yarn at the top (at the bottom of the coaster) and trimming the excess, leaving a short fringe. From there, she finished trimming the excess felt, completing the project.
Watch the video tutorial on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/405696910758664.
Fiber Frenzy Fridays are typically held (online) on the third Friday of each month beginning at 4 p.m.
