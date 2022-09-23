Many stories about local residents and families are written from the perspective about their growing up and living in the United States then being deployed to foreign countries to fulfill their years of military service.
That is not the case for Sonja Clay, who was recently promoted to deputy chief of the Harker Heights Police Department at a ceremony on Aug. 27.
Clay has an older sister and their single-parent father raised them in Berlin, Germany.
“I never knew my mother because of a divorce early on in their marriage,” said Clay in an interview with the Herald at Harker Heights police headquarters last week.
“Concerning the choice of law enforcement as a career, my dad was the most influential person in my life,” she said. “He was extremely truthful and I learned to respect that honesty. He instilled in me a strong sense of right and wrong, work ethics and told me not to whine. He was born in 1935 in Berlin and was ‘old school’ in many ways. He experienced the war and the aftermath of the war by helping rebuild Germany.”
Growing up in Germany, “I wanted to be a police officer but my dad, in his traditional way, told me absolutely not and it was because I was a girl,” Clay said. “When I turned 30, I was free to cut that cord, much to the dismay of my dad, and married a soldier who brought me to Fort Hood in 1997.”
Clay was a little apprehensive at first because, after all, English was her second language but she made the jump into the Central Texas workforce as a secretary in Temple. She had attended a training college in Berlin where she learned French, English and German in addition to secretarial skills.
“Moving here was rough at first because I was used to working or going to school, and with time on my hands the soldier that brought me to Texas became my ex-husband because he was gone all the time. I learned who Jerry Springer was then realized I can’t continue to live this way,” Clay said.
Clay fell in love with Texas as she was working through the process of getting a driver’s license.
“There I was with every kind of license except what I needed, and the folks at the driver’s license office and other places were the nicest I’d ever met and were so helpful. They took care of me,” she said.
“During the six years I worked in Temple, I made an attempt at becoming a Temple police officer but found out due to some state rule changes, they would not hire me since I was not a U.S. citizen. I was heartbroken and threw a little temper tantrum but picked myself up and applied to get my citizenship completed,” she said. “On June 3, 2003, I became a U.S. citizen at a ceremony in San Antonio.”
Clay’s next step was to apply for a position with the Harker Heights Police Department where she met then-Heights Police Chief Mike Gentry who gave her a chance and she’s respected him ever since.
The most helpful training Clay received to prepare her for law enforcement work was observing the other officers that surrounded and supported her.
The Herald asked Clay what her biggest challenge had been to which she responded, “It’s when I deal with domestic crimes that I learn about the need for compassion. We cannot afford to get desensitized when it comes to our victims. I told my current husband, Bill, who’ve I been married to for 14 years, that every officer gravitates to something they’re good at and mine is domestic violence.”
Clay’s husband pinned her at the promotion ceremony. He is a sergeant with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Clay referred to the words spoken by former chief Mike Gentry at the promotion ceremony and commented, “What meant the most to me was his statement about continuing to do our jobs honorably and that we cannot tarnish and stain our badges.”
Sonja has a 21 year-old daughter, Sydney, from her first marriage. She is in the Coast Guard at St. Petersburg, Florida. Bill and Sonja together have a daughter, Sasha, 10, who attends Memorial Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.