Two of the four Front Yard Forums were held prior to the beginning of early voting that began Monday for the Harker Heights municipal election.
Stacey Wilson, a candidate for Place 5 on the City Council, hosted one on April 15 at Pull Up ‘N Eat at 807 S. Ann Blvd.
Jim Gest sponsored one at his home on April 16 at 3420 Shoreline Drive.
Thunderstorms, heavy rain and lightning in the late afternoon on April 15 put a damper on the attendance at the forum for Wilson.
Six residents and three candidates met inside the restaurant and stayed dry while sharing a meal together and networked with each other about the upcoming May 1 election.
Candidates joining Wilson were Vitalis Dubininkas, one of four contenders for Place 5 in the race for City Council and Howard “Scot” Arey, a Place 2 candidate running against incumbent Michael Blomquist.
Wilson told the Herald at the forum, “I chose this location because I have a strong interest in the neighborhoods in this part of town. Using the Pull Up ‘N Eat location is my way to support small business in this part of the city. They’ve only been open about seven months.”
Earlier in the day, Wilson and the other candidates attended a forum sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Wilson said, “We didn’t get the questions ahead of time so all of us faced the challenge of thinking on our feet. I prefer the front-lawn approach.”
Eleven residents and one candidate attended the Front Yard Forum sponsored Friday by Jim Gest. Arey, the only candidate in attendance, explained that Wilson apologized for not attending because of a scheduling conflict. Dubininkas was unable to attend because of babysitting responsibilities at home.
When asked why he volunteered to host the forum, Gest told the Herald, “I wanted more information and find out what the candidates are running for. I always think that politicians have a secret agenda.
I want to know their priorities and how that’s gonna affect me as a taxpayer. My wife and I attended some of the other forums and learned something new at all of them. In fact, we changed our mind as to whom we would vote for because of what a candidate said during a Front Yard forum. I prefer this format because I get to ask the questions rather than some moderator.”
The group gathered at the Gests’ home were animated and vocal about a myriad of topics.
Their comments and questions ran the gambit from the proposed Fire Station III, single-member districts, sidewalks, property taxes, Dana Peak Park, streets, the role of the Chamber of Commerce in economic development, the types of businesses that are attracted to Harker Heights, safety of children and the sexual predator issue plus the property tax deduction for veterans who are 100% disabled.
Arey said, “The theme that came from this group is that citizens want more of a voice in the direction of their city.
The Front Lawn Forums became the bookends to the Chamber’s forum,” Arey said. “The people who attended the Front Lawn Forums were the working people of the city who can’t attend noon luncheons and meetings but in the evening found a way to be involved in local government.
“I think these people have been energized to learn more about how the council works and express their concerns.”
There was no further Front Yard forums planned as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.