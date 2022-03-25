Harker Heights-area residents area invited to bring their furry, four-legged friends to Paws in the Park on Saturday for a day of fun.
The free, dog-friendly event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 W. Mountain Lion Road.
Activities will include an agility course, pet adoptions, contests, pet services and products, and more.
Dog-friendly vendors with items available for purchase will be in attendance.
Owners are asked to please have their dogs on a leash outside the dog park fence area.
Prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in five different contests: Best Trick, Best Costume, Agility Contest, Smallest Dog (breed must be 1 year and older), and Largest Dog.
For more information, email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493. Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.