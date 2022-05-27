Gambit Social House, at Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting, asked the council for a second completion date extension from June 1, 2022, to Oct. 31, 2022, due to material shortages including lumber and technology supplies.
It was the second extension requested this year by the entertainment venue’s developers.
The city entered into an Economic Development Incentive Agreement with Gambit Social House, Inc. during a regular meeting on June 8, 2021.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark reminded the council Tuesday, “The City is authorized by Chapter 380 of the Texas Government Code to establish and provide for the administration of one or more programs for making grants or loans of public money to promote economic development and stimulate business and commercial activities within the City.”
Due to rain slowing down the progress early in the construction phase, an extension was granted by the council to move the completion date from March 31, 2022, to June 1, 2022, Bark said.
The project, as agreed with Gambit, Inc., will construct a 12,000-square-foot entertainment venue that will house a beer tap room, restaurant, nine-hole miniature golf course, eight escape rooms and a 400-square-foot event space. The project improvements will also include three outside axe throwing lanes, beach volleyball facilities plus other games and seating areas on the premises.
Gambit further agrees to employ a staff beginning on or before Oct. 31, 2022 and continuing through Dec. 31, 2027. Those include: 35 servers, 15 bartenders, six hostesses, 15 cooks, five dishwashers, 25 event and game masters and six managers.
Mayor Spencer Smith asked Bark, “Have you had regular communication with Gambit and gotten a timely heads-up on their progress?”
Bark said, “They contacted us about two months ago with their concerns about the deadline and we told them to wait until May to bring this extension to the Council.”
The council voted unanimously 4-0 to accept Gambit’s extension of completion to Oct. 31.
Councilman Tony Canterino was not at the meeting due to an excused absence.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee gave a report on the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Second Quarter investments.
“The total amount invested as of March 31, 2022, was $41,874,274.64. This is $8,708,103.99 more that the $33,166,170.65 held by the City as of March 31, 2021,” Lealiiee said.
Total investments increased by $4,807,571.54 from the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year.
Transactions during the second quarter included:
The general fund’s maintenance and operations portion of the property tax payments totaled $4,782,107
The utility fund made $1.5 million in transfers to other funds during the first quarter; no transfers out were made during the second quarter
The capital projects fund made payments for projects to include the wastewater bar screen improvements, 2021 street improvement project, Warrior’s Path Phase 2, sewer rehabilitation projects and sidewalk projects
The debt service fund’s interest and sinking portion of property tax payments received during the second quarter totaled $1.37 million in February 2022; debt payments were made
The restricted court fund completed its budgeted transfers of $83,500 to the general fund
The Coronavirus Fund paid for tactical shields, vehicles, and radios from Coronavirus State and Local Relief Funds-Rummel Road Lift Station upgrade and second belt press installation.
