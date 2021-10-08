The virtual Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library always features a seasonal craft that is easy to do with a few materials that are easily found either around the home or at any craft store.
Get Crafty is held on the first Tuesday of every month and is led by reference librarian Christina Link.
This month featured pumpkin decorating. Link informed viewers, “This is a very simple craft,” and listed the three materials needed: a pumpkin, either real or Styrofoam (Link used Styrofoam, saying that these don’t go bad and can be reused every year); washi tape (Link used two different designs and sizes for variety); and a pair of scissors.
Link began with her thinner washi tape, and, using the pumpkin’s indentations, ran it down from just below the stem to the bottom of the pumpkin.
“Make sure that is adhered nicely,” she advised.
Explaining that she would be alternating between the two washi tapes she had chosen, she skipped the next indentation and moved to the one after that and again ran the tape from stem to the bottom, repeating this all the way around.
“The fun thing about this,” she said as she continued to adhere the tape, “is there’s no right way or wrong way to do this.
It’s totally up to you. You can be as creative as you want.” She suggested using paint along with the washi tape, though certainly other embellishments could be used based on personal preference.
Link’s second washi tape was of a different design and wider than the first, and she continued her process in the alternating indentations of the pumpkin.
“Even if you’re not very artistic, this is so super-easy and it will look amazing when you’re done,” she assured.
The project took less than five minutes to complete, though extra decorations and embellishments would take a bit longer.
Link reminded viewers that getting crafty is a creative process with no right or wrong. It is, she said, about having fun.
Watch the video tutorial on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/594337922010983.
