The Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is held on the first Tuesday of every month and brings with it a themed, seasonal craft.
This summer’s theme is all about the beach, so reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the program, chose for this month’s craft “Beachy-Keen” photo frames.
Link made craft kits available for those who chose to watch the virtual program (posted to the library’s Facebook page earlier in the afternoon, featuring Link in her mermaid costume for the next day’s registration event) and for those who came to the in-person program held on Tuesday evening.
The kits held a wooden picture frame and seashells; a hot glue gun was the only other item needed for the craft.
Link said she got the idea from a previous craft she had done several months ago. “We had done frames back in the fall with pinecones and leaves, and then (last month) hairclips with the shells,” she said, explaining that she purchased different frames and more shells for the kits and the craft.
For the plain wooden frame, Link suggested painting it (she had painted hers a teal color), or decorating it with ribbon or other beach décor. As for the shells, there were several different sizes and shapes from which to choose, and she laid them out on the frame to determine where she wanted them to go.
Link used her glue gun to adhere her shells to the frame, pressing them down for a few seconds to make sure the glue would stick (she did caution that pressing too hard would break the shell, especially true of the shells with smaller surface areas).
“A lot of being crafty and creative is trial and error,” she said in the virtual edition of the program. “(If) you’re not sure if something is going to work out, the only way to find out is to give it a try.”
Killeen resident Kelly Seals attended the in-person program, her first since before the pandemic began over a year ago.
“I’m so happy!” she said as she worked on her frame.
Seals was a frequent visitor to the library, which held a variety of classes and programs she enjoyed. She said she ran in to the library for a brochure, talked to Link, and discovered the Get Crafty and Fiber Frenzy programs were back.
“I signed up a few days ago,” she said. Crafting, she said, is, “very therapeutic, rewarding, (and) it makes me feel good.” She would attend the next day’s registration event to sign up for more of the crafting programs that Link and the library offer.
And the word is out. The virtual edition of Tuesday night’s Get Crafty program already had almost 100 views on the library’s Facebook page that evening; by Wednesday afternoon, it had 165 (and counting). And now that the program is back to being in-person, hopefully more people will take advantage of the unique projects that it offers.
Next month’s featured project will be sun catchers. As always, all materials will be supplied by Link.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/625555885223693
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.