While it may have been a Star Wars and space-y week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library (Tuesday was Star Wars Day, after all), reference librarian Christina Link’s monthly virtual Get Crafty program instead focused on creating something beautiful with a do-it-yourself project that would be perfect for the women in one’s life.
“Today we’re going to be playing with making two different types of do-it-yourself vases out of jars,” Link said in introduction of Tuesday’s video. “I thought this would be a lovely Mother’s Day craft for us to do this month.”
As always, the craft used supplies that one would either have readily available in the home or can easily be purchased at craft stores.
Materials for the first vase were a glass jar (Link used a canning jar), washi tape in various colors or designs, and some scissors.
“You can get as creative as you like and do whatever mix and match of the tapes that you want to do,” she said. “You can also keep it as simple or make it as complex as you like.”
Link began by wrapping her jar with two different types of washi tape. Her first, in pink and gold, she used to wrap one strip about one-third of the way from the top of the jar. She used the second tape, this one gold foil, to wrap strips just above and below the first strip. “I’m basically sandwiching in my line of pink and gold,” she said.
She said that the jar could be kept as-is, with a little bit of the decorative tape at the top or the pattern could continue until the entire jar is covered. She left hers as-is.
The second vase would require another glass jar, some lace, Mod Podge glue, a paint brush or other applicator, and rubber bands.
Link began by measuring a length of the lace around the jar, then cut it to fit. She then brushed some of the Mod Podge over the lace and affixed it to top of the jar, using a rubber band to hold it in place as the glue dried (this can take a few hours). “It’s very cottage-y,” she said.
And, “For an extra little touch,” she said that Mod Podge actually comes in different varieties, so putting a coat over the jar and lace with some that contains glitter would, “give it a little extra sparkle.”
Both jars took only a few minutes to make, and were easy enough that children, too, could undertake the project with minimal supervision.
Watch the video tutorial on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1102509233577270.
