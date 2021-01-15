Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library reference librarian Christina Link knows how to start a brand new year off right.
For January’s virtual Get Crafty program, Link gave some tips on how to get those craft supplies organized, and threw in a mini-craft to boot.
“There’s [sic] tons of ways to organize your crafting supplies and materials,” Link told viewers at the beginning of the video.
She then gave some organization suggestions and ideas. Some items could be inexpensively purchased, while others were practical ways to repurpose other items from around the home.
For a wall (in a crafting room or other area in the home), she suggested a pet board to hang scissors and other supplies; a towel rack or shower curtain can also be hung on a wall with some S-hooks, where bobbins or ribbon can be placed.
Shelving units or storage cubes can be hung on walls, too, which Link said could serve as both storage and a way to display supplies or projects. She also suggested hanging some wooden crates.
“Paint them, make them look pretty,” she said. “Those will double as display units and to organize different crafting materials.”
For those who sew, she suggested using an old filing cabinet as a place to both store and organize material. She said to place the material at the top of those file folders as a way to easily see the material when the drawers are opened.
An old china cabinet can similarly be repurposed.
“Paint it, refresh it, stick it in your craft room,” Link said. “Use it to display and hold all of your drafting materials.”
Old muffin tins, she said, can fit into a desk drawer and can hold smaller items. Think buttons, pins, needles, and “odds and ends.”
“For my knitters and crochet-ers,” Link said organizers made from fabric are a good way to organize needles and crochet hooks. “These can get a little bit pricey,” she advised, “(but) if you can sew, you can very easily make these yourself.” Hers had tabs inside that she used to label the sizes of her crochet hooks, making the right hook easy to locate.
She said vases, as well, can be repurposed to hold items such as knitting needles; smaller vases can hold crochet hooks (she said she does this at home, too).
Then Link presented a mini-craft.
“Today we’re going to take a plain, regular jar and … spruce it up a little bit (and) make it pretty, to hold our supplies.”
All Link used was some washi tape and acrylic paint pens. She wrapped a wider washi tape around the base of the jar, and a thinner tape around the top. She painted some designs around the top, and it was done and ready to hold whatever might fit.
“Enjoy, have fun, get your crafts organized, and get ready for lots more crafts coming this year,” Link said at the program’s conclusion.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/159248075975807
