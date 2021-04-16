The monthly Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library always features a seasonal craft of some kind, and though the program is geared toward adults, every craft is one that anyone can do.
The April 6 virtual segment was no different, except that reference librarian Christina Link managed to make a craft that highlighted not one, but two things near to her heart.
“Today we are going to continue our spring theme with some pressed flowers” Link said at the video’s introduction, continuing with, “This week is also National Library Week, so I wanted to do something book-related, (and) so we’re going to use our pressed flowers to make bookmarks.”
As always, the materials needed for the project were few and, if not something already found in the house, certainly easy to get. Scrapbooking paper (or other decorative paper, found at Walmart or craft stores), clear contact paper (this can be purchased at Walmart), scissors, and pressed flowers were all that were necessary.
Link said, “You can use any pressed flowers that you have. It is better to use flowers that are already pressed and dried; you can do this a couple weeks in advance to making your bookmarks.” She went on to say that in a pinch, one could do a “speedy press and dry” by placing the flowers between two sheets of paper and running an iron set to the lowest setting over them (no steam, as this, she said, would introduce more moisture to the flowers).
She began by cutting out her bookmark from a sheet of the decorative paper (she used a template, but said doing so wasn’t necessary). She then took her flowers—a few purple flowers on the stem and some sunflower petals — and arranged them on the bookmark.
Link peeled a sheet of contact paper away from its backing, about halfway down the sheet, and very carefully placed the bookmark and flowers onto the sticky paper. “Now comes the really tricky part,” she warned, as she folded the remaining half of the contact paper over the front of the bookmark to effectively laminate it.
She also cautioned that the flowers would shift a bit during this process, and recommended using a small dab of glue to affix them, if desired. She peeled the remaining contact paper as she went, slowly and methodically, taking care to avoid any air bubbles and repositioning the flowers as necessary. Once the front of the bookmark was covered, she pressed it down, especially on and around the flowers, as well as around the edges.
The last step was to cut away the excess contact paper, and the craft was finished. The entire project took about 10 minutes.
“If you wanted to, you could get a hole-punch and punch a little hole at the top,” Link said, “and take a pretty ribbon and just tie it around through the hole at the top.” Or, she said, leave the bookmark as-is.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/152919346732402.
