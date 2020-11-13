Halloween being behind us means that the holiday season is upon us. For many this means preparing for guests and looking at the gifts we plan to give to loved ones.
This month’s Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library may have at least one of the answers.
“Today we are going to do some ‘making your own potpourri’ for the holidays,” said reference librarian Christina Link at the opening of Tuesday’s virtual program.
Most of the materials needed for the potpourri project were items that can be found either in one’s own back yard or the local park, such as pine cones and tree bark.
Essential oils can be purchased easily at any craft store or online; a quick search online shows Walmart and Walgreens also carry them. Other items that that can be used are dried herbs (Link used a bay leaf), and dried fruit and flowers.
Combine all the pine cones and tree bark (and dried flowers, if using) in a large Ziploc bag. Add a few drops of the essential oils (Link used a combination of orange and clove), then close the bag and shake vigorously until everything has mixed well.
Pour the mixture into a decorative bowl. Link here added her bay leaf, as well as a few cinnamon sticks. She also added dried orange slices. Both the bay leaf and orange slices added a nice pop of color.
Link said she dried her orange slices herself. She said to cut the fruit (lemons, apples, and even pears can also be used) into thin slices and lay them out on a baking sheet. Bake the slices at 200 to 250 degrees for an hour to an hour and a half, turning the slices every half hour. Let cool, and they will be ready to add to the potpourri.
She also said that if the potpourri begins to lose its aroma, simply pour everything back into a Ziploc, add more essential oil, and mix again. The potpourri will be as good as new.
Link suggested adding glitter to the pine cones for more of a Christmas-y flair. If making potpourri as a gift, mason jars or more decorative containers can be used.
“See how quick and easy that is?” Link asked after making her batch. “And you have your very own, wonderful-smelling potpourri for the holidays!”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/682593495792044
