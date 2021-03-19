The Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library always offers up themed projects that can be created with items that one can typically either find around the home, or can easily be purchased.
This month’s project was designed to let a little springtime into the kitchen, and only required a few materials.
Reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the monthly virtual program, said at the beginning of the short how-to video on Tuesday, “I am so happy to see spring coming after ‘Snowvid’ ... I am ready for spring, and I have a very quick and easy spring project for you guys.”
Link showed viewers how to make refrigerator magnets from flower seed packets, either opened or sealed. The materials needed were simply the packets of seeds, and some self-sticking magnetic tape; the latter one can purchase at any craft store, as well as Walmart, Amazon, and even home improvement stores. (Link said that one can also use regular magnets and a hot glue gun to achieve the same results).
The seed packets can left sealed, and, as Link pointed out, can be given as a “double gift,” providing the recipient with both some flower seeds for planting and a refrigerator magnet (great for the memomagnetist — that’s a refrigerator magnet collector — in one’s life). Packets can also be emptied, or already empty, and turned into a magnet for one’s own use.
The first step, if one is keeping or planting the seeds oneself, was to cut the packet open along the top and empty the seeds into a Ziploc baggie (make sure to label the type of seeds for future use). Next, place the packet face-down, and, after removing the adhesive backing, affix the magnetic strip to the back. That’s it.
Link noted that if using an opened packet, it makes a great little pouch in which to keep receipts, notes, lists, “Or your bookmark,” she said.
Link said she chose this particular craft for two reasons. First, the first official day of spring is coming up on March 20. She also said in an interview that when looking for a spring-themed craft, “That one caught my eye because it looked so cute and easy.”
“I really like the idea of flowers, (and) it’s a twofold project,” she said during the interview. “You can plant the seeds outside, and have the pretty picture of them inside.”
Get Crafty is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page. Watch Tuesday’s video at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/807194260140726.
Link will continue the spring crafting theme at 4 p.m. Friday, March 19, for her Fiber Frenzy program.
“We’re going to be crocheting flowers that can be used in a multitude of ways,” she said. “It’s an easy little project.”
