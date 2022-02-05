The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Get Crafty program is one that is geared toward teens and adults and almost always features a seasonal craft of some kind.
No experience is ever necessary as reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the program, is on hand to walk participants through the steps, and all materials are supplied.
The program took a bit of a departure on Tuesday night, however, as there was no traditional craft on offer. Instead, Link supplied participants with Chinese New Year-themed coloring sheets and supplies.
As Chinese New Year fell on Get Crafty’s night, Link thought the activity was a timely one.
“It happened to fall on the day (of the program),” Link said, explaining that it was a good activity for de-stressing.
While adult coloring may seem a bit simple, science says there are many benefits to the activity. First, the activity is one that uses both sides of the brain. The organization, concentration and problem solving involved utilizes the left hemisphere, while the color choices and creativity involved utilize the right hemisphere.
Coloring improves fine motor control, focus and concentration. It can aid in the processing of emotions and fosters creativity. It has also been proven to promote relaxation and improve sleep.
The biggest benefit to adult coloring is that it has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety. A scientific study in 2005 showed that there was a marked improvement in subjects’ anxiety levels after coloring for just 20 minutes.
It is for these reasons that there are entire adult coloring clubs out there devoted to the activity.
Harker Heights resident Kim Palumbo said she certainly noticed a difference. “I’m much more relaxed than I was,” she noted at the end of the program, having colored her Year of the Tiger picture for a good 45 minutes. And her son, Austin, had such a good time that he finished one picture and began another. Both took their pictures home to finish later.
Get Crafty is held on the first Tuesday of every month beginning at 6 p.m. at the library.
