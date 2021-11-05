The Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is held once a month and typically features a seasonal craft of some kind that uses either items commonly found around the home or that one can find easily and inexpensively.
Reference librarian Christina Link, who runs the program, always finds a craft that can be done easily, and while the program is intended for adults, even young children can usually complete the projects with ease. This month’s project was no exception, featuring a way to repurpose old keys into a pretty pendant.
While Link posted a how-to video on the library’s Facebook page, the program was held in-person at the library, and Link provided all the materials needed for the craft: keys, embellishments of different types, and glue. “You have to make sure it’s a glue that works on metal,” Link said, recommending Elmer’s Super Glue or E6000 glue (which one can find at craft stores or even Walmart).
Some of the embellishments Link provided were of the self-adhesive variety, removing the need for the glue. If using the glue, it is recommended that one puts down newspaper or some other protective layer between the project and the work surface to make for easier cleanup.
“This is a very simple, straightforward project,” Link said. Leaving the top hole of the key free (this will be where the cord or chain will be looped through for wearing later), all one needed to do was glue down the embellishments (beads, plastic gems, etc.) onto the key in any combination one wished. One could do this on either one or both sides of the key. Then, after allowing it to dry (if using glue; self-adhesive “bling” is ready immediately), all that was left was to put it onto a chain or a cord.
Nolanville resident Janet Bilberry was happy that Get Crafty was once again held in-person. A regular crafter and frequent attendee of pre-pandemic Get Crafty programs, she used the self-adhesive gems to decorate her key.
Bilberry said she plans to attend next month’s Get Crafty, as Link said she hopes to be able to hold the program in-person again.
Get Crafty is held on the first Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m. at the library if in-person; virtual editions drop at 4 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
