Though the Harker Heights City Council voted on Nov. 22 to repeal a marijuana decriminalization ordinance because of concerns that it conflicts with state law, the issue appears to be far from settled.
The ordinance’s backers, including Austin-based Ground Game Texas, are preparing to launch a petition drive for a referendum that would reverse the council’s action — in effect, a repeal of the repeal.
Harker Heights voters approved the original ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana with 64% of the vote.
After the City Council canvassed the vote on Nov. 15, the ordinance became law — but only for a week.
On advice from City Attorney Charlie Olson, council members voted 4-1 to repeal the amendment on Nov. 22, as is authorized in the city charter.
Olson told that council that Proposition A “places limitations and burdens on (officers’) conduct” and that it “essentially targets police officers.”
But backers of the ordinance, including Ground Game Texas co-founder Julie Oliver, an Austin attorney and activist, are not happy with the council’s action.
Ground Game Texas is having a petition-signing event from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Carl Levin Park. A community sponsor will be providing free hot dogs and chips, according to a news release.
The organization is also planning to hold a news conference in Harker Heights on Tuesday to put the issue back before voters in May.
A time and place for the news conference had not been announced by late Thursday afternoon.
“Everything is in city charter,” said Louie Minor, a Killeen politician who helped lead the decriminalization effort to get voter approval in Harker Heights and Killeen. “A referendum would mean going out and getting signatures. We have a very short time period, though. The citizens would vote on repealing the ordinance that repealed Proposition A.”
According to the Texas Municipal League, a referendum gives “the power of (residents) to require a city council to reconsider an adopted ordinance and, if the council fails to repeal the ordinance, the power to approve or reject it as a city election.”
In this case, residents would be asked to repeal the ordinance the Harker Heights City Council adopted on Nov. 22 that repealed Proposition A.
Heights Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann and council members Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino and Sam Halabi voted for repeal. Councilwoman Lynda Nash voted against repeal.
Minor said that during during this process of getting the referendum on the May ballot, once the referendum to repeal the repeal is certified, it makes that ordinance suspended,” Minor said. “It doesn’t go into effect.”
Under the city charter, Harker Heights residents may “approve or reject at the polls” any ordinance adopted by the City Council “or submitted by the council to a vote of the electors, such power being known as the referendum.”
That “power” does not include bond propositions.
“Ordinances submitted to the council by initiative petition and passed by the council without change shall be subject to the referendum in the same manner as other ordinances,” according to the city charter. “Within (20) calendar days after the enactment by the council of any ordinance which is subject to a referendum, a petition signed by qualified electors of the city equal in number to at least (25%) of the number of votes cast at the last preceding regular municipal election may be filed with the city clerk requesting that any such ordinance be either repealed or submitted to a vote of the electors.”
Twenty-five percent of the electorate (1,360 voters) in the May 2021 municipal election is 340. No races were contested in the May 2022 municipal election, and Nov. 8 was a special election for Harker Heights voters.
“Proposition A went into effect (on Nov. 15),” Minor said. “Harker Heights voted to repeal it, which is an ordinance to repeal Proposition A. We would do a referendum to repeal their ordinance — cancel it out and put Proposition A back on the books until the vote on the referendum” in May 2023.
In Harker Heights, 5,208 residents (64%) cast their ballots for Proposition A. At 35.9%, 2,927 voted against it.
Shirley Fleming, a former Killeen City Council member who helped organize the Ground Game Texas effort in Harker Heights, attended the Heights City Council meeting on Nov. 22 — along with Julie Oliver.
“If you stomp on this, a lot of people will say, ‘My vote doesn’t count,’” Fleming said at the meeting. “Let’s respect their vote.”
Killeen’s City Council plans to discuss the future of Proposition A in that city, where nearly 70% of voters approved it Nov. 8.
The council on Nov. 22 placed a moratorium on the ordinance until Dec. 6, when the council will consider possible amendments to the ordinance.
“We worked too hard for them to just throw this in the garbage can,” Fleming said last week. “It’s not against the law. Austin has done this since May. What is the difference? Nobody is going to jail. Nobody is going to court.
“Look at the cities that have the ordinances and are operating,” Fleming said. “There haven’t been any problems. Killeen and Harker Heights might as well get on board.”
