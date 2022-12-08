LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Though the Harker Heights City Council voted on Nov. 22 to repeal a marijuana decriminalization ordinance because of concerns that it conflicts with state law, the issue appears to be far from settled.

The ordinance’s backers, including Austin-based Ground Game Texas, are preparing to launch a petition drive for a referendum that would reverse the council’s action — in effect, a repeal of the repeal.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.