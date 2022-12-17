Ground Game Texas representatives and others submitted more than 600 signatures to Harker Heights City Hall this week in an effort to place a referendum on the ballot in May that could possibly reverse council members’ repeal of a marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

“Today, we just turned in petitions for the decriminalization of marijuana — Proposition A — again,” Charles Wilson said Monday. “The people spoke. Sixty-four percent of the citizens of Harker Heights decided with their vote that they wanted Proposition A to go forward.”

