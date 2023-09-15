Although it is not yet officially fall, some patrons of the Harker Heights Painting with a Twist art studio got ready for it by painting sunflowers over the weekend.
Pop music toned from the radio at a light volume Sunday as instructor Kathy Grullon instructed her class on how to mix the colors to better paint the sunflower.
The sunflower —which the patrons were using as a basis — was hung up on the far wall as Grullon squirted paint into individual paper plates for mixing.
The painters then began by painting the backdrop of their individual canvases with brown paint.
Grullon said sunflowers were a big indicator of the coming fall weather. But that’s not the only thing they paint at the studio.
“Sunflowers are definitely a staple, but moon, stars—they’re always popping up,” said Grullon, who has been an instructor at Painting with a Twist for four years. “We always have our classes up at least a month in advance.”
Most types of sunflowers bloom from the end of summer to middle of fall, which is why the sunflower is considered to be a fall flower as well as summer flower.
The important thing is that a sunflower needs long periods of direct sunlight to bloom, hence its name.
Wendy Boucher and her husband, Don, were also painting diligently at the event.
Wendy Boucher said sunflowers were something that she loved to paint.
“They’re my favorite,” she said. “They’re happy, they’re bright and they follow the sun. They should make you smile.”
Don Boucher said it was his third time coming to Painting with a Twist, and his wife has attended more than that.
There was some discussion amongst the patrons about being at Painting with a Twist instead of being at home watching football.
“He can’t say no to me,” Wendy Boucher said about bringing her husband to Painting with a Twist.
Painting with a Twist, which allows people to bring in beverages to some of its events, has a full schedule on its website at paintingwithatwist.com.
A week of events for children will be available online as well.
