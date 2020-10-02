Let’s Move Killeen hosted its Fall Festival on Saturday at Summit Soccer Complex at 401 N. Amy Lane in Harker Heights.
The festival featured several vendors, food trucks and voter registrars and the proceeds from the event were donated to Central Texas Youth Services.
“The proceeds specifically will go to the youth shelter in Killeen,” said Ashley Tingle, event organizer with Let’s Move Killeen. “Central Texas Youth Services helps people find an escape route for runaway youth and a safehouse for those who come from abusive homes.”
Among the vendors that were present at the event was 876 Nyammings from Killeen.
“Right now we work out of a kitchen and sell on Saturdays but we are working on getting a food truck soon,” said Samantha “Chef Nikki” Ojeda, owner of 876 Nyammings. “I rent a kitchen on Stan Schlueter and I work off of Instagram and Facebook and you can follow me at 876Nyammings and I just do free deliveries on Saturdays.”
Ojeda said she is all for helping the youths as she has children of her own.
“It means a whole lot to me,” she said. “For me I am a working mom and it is stressful on my kids.
“It means a great deal for me to come out here today and support the local youths and the challenges that they might face.”
Another vendor that was present was Deveau Designs, who was selling handmade car fresheners.
“We are based out of Belton,” said owner Kelsey Deveau. “I have been selling car freshies for about six months now. It means a lot for me to help out the local youth because I have kids of my own. It feels really good to help the youth.”
For more information on Deveau’s company, follow her Facebook at DeveauDesignsCo.
csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562
