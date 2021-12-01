NOLANVILLE — The Flores family of Nolanville will be the first family in town to receive a house built by Fort Hood Area Habitat of Humanity.
Residents of the area along with volunteers of Habitat for Humanity gathered on a chilly Saturday morning last weekend as they began to erect the walls of the Flores family’s new home.
Natalia Flores and her husband Joshua were not expecting to be approved by Habitat for Humanity when they submitted their application but to their surprise, they were.
“We didn’t expect to get approved but when we did, it was just flying colors” Natalia said. The Flores family also put in their required hours of homebuilding in less than a month and did their part with helping with other families who were also having their homes built by Habitat for Humanity.
Originally, the family put in an application to get something built on their property but when that fell through, the city notified the family that they could apply for Habitat for Humanity assistance.
“The city gave us an application and before we knew it, we had a caseworker. We had to provide old check stubs, the ages of our kids, and any information regarding credit or loans,” Natalia said. “And then on Friday, we found out we were approved!”
Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity has been working in the area since 1994. The organization’s CEO, Ken Cates, says that the organization works as a ‘need-base program’ in which they provide the family what they need.
“If you have five people in your family, we’re not going to build an eight-person home, since that isn’t what the family needs,” Cates said. “We do our best to change floor plans every 18 months since we are building forever homes.”
The organization hopes to be done with the Flores household within 10 to 12 weeks and things are definitely looking up for the family.
“We are an organization that is fully funded by donations and fundraisers; we have no outside sources when it comes to funding,” Cates said.
