In lockstep with the city of Harker Heights, the Fort Hood Area Habitat For Humanity took the next step forward in creating 17 new homes for residents in Harker Heights after a pair of rezoning requests were approved Tuesday.
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that purchases land and builds and renovates homes to provide affordable housing to low-income residents that may not qualify for a traditional mortgage. The organization has operated in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties since 1994.
“This is what we proposed a couple years back when the city donated the land,” outgoing CEO Ken Cates said Tuesday.
The organization has since run into an issue with the topography of the land. Because the north side of the 2.8-acre property north of Northside Drive is so steep, the organization has been forced to cut back on the number of homes it will build, and has moved those homes farther south, Cates said Tuesday.
Setbacks aside, the zoning ordinances approved Tuesday confirmed that the organization plans to build 13 of the homes on 2.8 acres north of Northside Drive and another four at 208, 210, 212 and 214 Northside Drive. The lots of 214 and 216 Northside Drive will be combined for one home.
The last step before construction can begin for this project is the engineering of a retaining wall, which Cates said is awaiting a final design.
Tuesday’s meeting brought the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity one step closer to its mission of completing building 50 homes and repairing 50 homes over the next five years.
Moving forward, however, the organization will be led by Kristin Smith, the new CEO of the FHAHH announced in August.
