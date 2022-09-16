In lockstep with the city of Harker Heights, the Fort Hood Area Habitat For Humanity took the next step forward in creating 17 new homes for residents in Harker Heights after a pair of rezoning requests were approved Tuesday.

The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that purchases land and builds and renovates homes to provide affordable housing to low-income residents that may not qualify for a traditional mortgage. The organization has operated in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties since 1994.

