Harker Heights is expected to receive nearly $1 million in sales tax revenue this month, an increase of 17.26% from the allocation distributed in November 2020, according to the state comptroller’s office.
The actual anticipated total for Harker Heights is $955,223, a 17.26% increase from November 2020. of more than $143,000.
Nolanville also saw a significant increase in sales tax revenue, up by 20.36% from last November, as it is set to receive $148,250 this November.
The two cities were among several in the area experiencing double-digit increases in state sales tax revenue allocations.
Killeen is expected to receive more than $3 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 16.94% increase from the $2.63 million allocation distributed in November 2020, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $446,151 to the city coffers over the same month last year.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in October, according to the comptroller’s office.
Year to date, Killeen has received a total of $29 million, which is 18.22% higher than it received through the first nine months in 2020.
In all of 2020, Killeen’s sales tax revenue was $26.7 million, 7.66% higher than 2019’s allocations, when the city was allocated $24.8 million, according to the comptroller’s report in December. This means that Killeen made approximately $1.9 million more from sales tax revenue in 2020 than it did in 2019.
From November 2020 to November 2021, Killeen received $33.87 million. From November 2019 to November 2020, Killeen received more than $28.78 million.
This indicates that in the last 13 months, Killeen has received approximately $6.09 million more than it did in the same 13-month period the year before.
Bell County will receive $8.08 million in sales tax allocations in November, an increase of 20.94% from this time last year.
Temple is set to receive $2.9 million, a 24.05% increase from last November.
Belton will receive $797,214, a 32.88% increase from this time last year.
Statewide
The state has experienced a continued upswing in sales tax revenue since Jan. 1.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $1.1 billion in sales tax allocations in November, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 20.6% increase from the allocations distributed in November 2020, or approximately $182.76 million, with special purpose taxing districts seeing the largest increase of 18.9% from last year.
