The Harker Heights Activities Center is covering the Halloween season with a variety of family events and activities.
The City is hosting Haunted Heights 2021 on Oct. 30. This free event is an invitation for families to walk the trails at Carl Levin Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs told the Herald, “There will be a trail full of vendors, photo ops and activities for all ages. Be sure to bring your trick-or-treat bags for candy,” she said.
For those interested in being a vendor at this activity can still send an email to sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493 for an application. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 28.
In conjunction with the Haunted Heights, the Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at City Hall at 305 Miller’s Crossing and will be offering trick-or-treating in addition to a door prize giveaway.
Following Haunted Heights on Oct. 30, the City will have zombies and monsters roaming free at Carl Levin Park. “It will provide chances to go on a monster safari just as you would in your own backyard,” said Gibbs.
At Carl Levin, these monsters will be armed with “human safe” bow and arrows from Archery Attack and teams can navigate the back trails of the park. There are fun challenges planned with hunts to begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Registration is required for the hunt at https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents. Only persons who wish to hunt must register.
The bows are designed for ages 12 and up but all ages are welcome to join the hunt. Hunters 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The hunting parties may include non-hunters who prefer just to watch.
The official Harker Heights door-to-door Trick-or-Treat time for 2021 will be Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
For general information about Haunted Heights 2021 or other events, visit https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents or call 254-953-5493.
Other Harker Heights Halloween-related events include:
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is celebrating the Fall Festival every Saturday in October with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can shop with local vendors and check out different booth options each Saturday. The market is located in the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot at 305 Miller’s Crossing. The farmers market will also host trick-or-treating at the market on Oct. 30.
Mountain View Baptist Church will host the 2021 Fall festival in Harker Heights from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be carnival games, a bounce house and lots of candy.
Mountain View Elementary School PTA will host the Fall Carnival & Trunk Or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be games, local vendors and food trucks, trunk-or-treating and more. Admission is free and family friendly costumes are welcome.
Nolanville
The city of Nolanville recommends residents observe Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Oct. 31.
CenTex Chilipalloza and Car Show will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Nolavnille. The Trunk or Treat Car Show will benefit Garden of Hope Central Texas. There will be a chili contest, games, and chances to get candy. Car show parking will be held across the street from PitStop Bar and Grill. To submit a Car show entry, pre-registration runs through Oct. 15 and costs $15. Club registration is also available. $125/club for registration for 10 members. Clubs can contact lonestarmopars21@gmail.com if they have more then 10 members. To enter chili, the registration fee is $20. To access pre-registration go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/158497453149. Day of registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a $20 registration fee.
