In the spirit of Halloween, more than 100 local residents of all ages gathered at the Harker Heights Stewart Meyer Public Library and Heights Activities Center recently for a one of a kind experience in clearing the area of zombies that had taken over the building at 400 Indian Trail.

Adam Trujillo, activities and special events manager at the Activities Center, told the Herald, “We did something similar to this last year and called it a ‘Zombie Trail’ but this one was different in so many ways. This was the first time we tried zombie hunting in this manner.”

