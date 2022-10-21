In the spirit of Halloween, more than 100 local residents of all ages gathered at the Harker Heights Stewart Meyer Public Library and Heights Activities Center recently for a one of a kind experience in clearing the area of zombies that had taken over the building at 400 Indian Trail.
Adam Trujillo, activities and special events manager at the Activities Center, told the Herald, “We did something similar to this last year and called it a ‘Zombie Trail’ but this one was different in so many ways. This was the first time we tried zombie hunting in this manner.”
Those who participated had to register early. Staff and volunteers converted parts of the Activities Center into an apocalypse zone where the focus was to save the world from an invasion.
Trujillo said, “Participants entered into our maker space where the story line actually began. In this subversive experience, people would hear a story that zombies had invaded the City of Harker Heights and they needed help escaping the building and either capturing or eliminating Zombies on the loose.”
According to Trujillo, the participants would go into the arsenal room and choose their weapons (all Nerf guns), load up, get ready and prepare mentally.
“You could tell some of the hunters were nervous because you never know what to expect,” said Trujillo of the event held Oct. 7 and 8. “The best way to describe the hunting part was a combination of a haunted house and escape room. It resembled a first-person shooter video game. To restore power to the locks that were blocking the exterior doors, the hunters had to complete a series of tasks in order to get away just like in an Escape Room. Once the power came back on they were able to escape.”
“We only let a few zombies loose in a contained setting for the sake of safety. Afterwards, we had our target range set up outside the Activities Center where participants could shoot zombie targets as a reward,” said Trujillo.
The Herald asked Trujillo how one becomes a zombie to which he jokingly responded, “It’s all about becoming one with the zombie brain. In fact, we’re going to write a manual about how you do that.”
“The idea of a Zombie Hunt like this is new. We visited with several other cities and parks departments and found out that none of them had attempted anything like this in the past or were planning one,” said Trujillo.
He said the volunteer Zombies were great. “They kept regenerating because we only had 10 zombies for a 15 to 20 minute hunt.”
It took about 100 hours to set up the room with the help of volunteers and a handfull of other assistants. It took 25-30 volunteer zombies for both nights of the event.
This Zombie Hunt will be entered to receive a Lone Star Recreation Programming Achievement Award sponsored by the Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS).
“It’s an award for a first-time program like ours,” said Trujillo. “All parks departments operated by cities and counties can enter the contest. Anyone is eligible who are members of TRAPS.”
The award winners will be announced in February at the TRAPS state conference.
