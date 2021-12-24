The Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Department has announced the winners of the Parade of the Lights 2021 outdoor lighting/decorating contest.
Voting for the contest took place Friday, Dec. 10 through Wednesday, Dec. 15. There was a total of 27 entries (all Harker Heights residents) in the Parade of Lights outdoor decorating contest.
This year there were so many entries in one area the staff had to divide the area into two parts (3A & 3B).
Awards were given for 1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place per area. Residents voted by driving around to the entries’ addresses from a map to return to the website to cast their votes.
New to the ballot this year, voters were able to type in one address for their overall favorite among all the houses for the Overall People’s Favorite award.
Staff reported a total of 1,852 votes submitted online or in person. A few judges drove around to vote on the overall awards of Wow! Factor, Best Kid’s Theme, Best Use of Music & Movement, and Judges’ Choice.
The awards included gift cards, ornaments, and a sign to display. The ornaments for the contest were sponsored by Award Specialties in Harker Heights.
“We are excited to see the many entries and votes for this year,” said Nichole Broemer, Recreation Center & Senior Programs manager.
Broemer would like to thank the entries for participating and encourages citizens to join in the contest next year.
2021 Winners
Division II: Single Family Home (per area)
Area 1:
1st Place: 512 White Oak Lane
2nd Place: 220 W. Cardinal Lane
3rd Place: 604 E. Woodlawn Drive
Area 2:
1st Place: 428 Winter Sun Drive
2nd Place: 807 Olive Lane.
3rd Place: 3021 Rain Dance Loop
Area 3A:
1st Place: 2405 Antelope Trail
2nd Place: 2011 Shadow Ridge Road
3rd Place: 2301 Antelope Trail
Area 3B:
1st Place: 1503 Spicewood Circle
2nd Place: 1004 Woodshadows
3rd Place: 1504 Cedar Oak Lane
Area 4:
1st Place: 2605 Granite Trail
2nd Place: 2939 Apache Loop
OVERALL AWARDS:
PEOPLE’S FAVORITE: 2405 Antelope Trail
WOW! FACTOR: 1905 Stonehenge Drive
BEST KID’S THEME: 2405 Antelope Trail
BEST USE OF MUSIC & MOVEMENT: 428 Winter Sun Drive
JUDGES’ FAVORITE: 2011 Shadow Ridge Road
