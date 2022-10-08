Freedom Urgent Care presents the Harker Heights Brews & Brats 5K Mug Run/Walk on Oct. 15 at Harker Heights Community Park.
Freedom Urgent Care presents the Harker Heights Brews & Brats 5K Mug Run/Walk on Oct. 15 at Harker Heights Community Park.
The event will feature music, vendors, brats, craft beer, a 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run.
This is a competitive 5K run (timed run).
Early Registration continues through Oct. 7, and costs $30 for the first 200 registered 5K participants.
Registration is Oct. 8- Oct. 15) and costs $35.
Last Chance Registration is available online or in person the morning of the race (Oct. 15) for $35.
Strollers and pets are welcome.
Morning festivities start with the 5K followed by an after party.
Particpants and attendees can enjoy tasty brats, vendors, great music and craft beers all for one low ticket price,
The first 200 registered 5K participants will be guaranteed a commemorative beer mug, an official event T-shirt, swag bag (filled with cool items and local coupons), a custom finisher award.
The post party will feture an award ceremony, local craft beer, brats, vendors, and live music.
Harker Heights Community Park is at 1605 Knights Way, Harker Heights.
Race schedule:
7:30 a.m. - Last Chance Registration & Packet Pick up (for participants who did not do early pickup)
8 a.m. - Race time 5K Run/Walk
9 a.m. FREE Kids Fun Run (kids 12 and under)
The overall male and female finishers will receive awesome awards.
Top two finishers in each age group for the 5K will receive a commemorative medal.
Here are the age groups: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39,40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90+
Participating 5K Runners Early Packet Pick up:
Date: Friday, Oct. 14
Time: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Location: Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, 552 E FM 2410 Suite B Harker Heights
Runners Can sign up at :
https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/HarkerHeights/HHBrewBacon5KMugRun?fbclidIwAR1ZQmFmYNOkEXrb_IRcuXyheTH6WG4wAspAllNOe5EybLfNK5EWpJ_leJs
