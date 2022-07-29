Go to the amphitheater in Carl Levin Park now and you will see a steel guitar sculpture, indicative of the city’s official designation as a “Music Friendly City.” The city unveiled the sculpture last Friday at a celebration to honor the city’s status.
The sculpture was created by welding students of Central Texas College in Killeen.
One local musician, who could be heard playing his flute at the park, was Richard Hegens Jr. He was particularly pleased with the city’s music friendly status.
“Now we can bring what’s been needed here for so long, and that’s music and music programs, workshops (and) schools,” he said. “We can create a studio here so once again, you have everything in the house.”
Participation in the Texas Music Office’s “Music Friendly Community” program provides Harker Heights with a network for fostering music industry development and shows industry professionals who we are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth, according to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Chip Adams of the State Music Office presented Mayor Spencer Smith and Chamber of Commerce President Gina Pence with the city’s official music friendly designation Friday evening.
With the presentation at Carl Levin Park, Harker Heights became the 35th city in the state to earn the designation, Adams explained Friday.
Salado is the only other Bell County city to have the designation.
In April, Adams visited with community members at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce to lay out the steps needed for the city to receive the designation.
“You know, when I come into these workshops, I can tell pretty quickly if I think a town’s really going to latch on and run with the program,” Adams said Friday. “And I knew the moment I was here when that workshop started, just the conversations we had during that workshop — the ideas that were just getting bounced around — and that was just off the cuff.
You know, when you see that spark, I think you know that really interesting things can happen. So I’m excited to watch and be an active participant, honestly, in the growth of the industry here.”
Also making comments were state Reps. Brad Buckley and Hugh Shine.
“I can’t think of a better community for live music to grow and flourish than in Harker Heights,” Buckley said. “It is the bright star of Central Texas, it’s the community that opens their arms to everyone, so I’m excited to see what’s going to go on and happen in the future here.”
Buckley presented Pence with a banjo that he and his wife have had for quite some time.
“This banjo, which I do not play, has about a 60-year history in Bell County,” Buckley said while holding it up and discussing the instrument’s history. “I wanted to present this to the Chamber — to Gina. You can hang it on the wall just to remind everyone that walks in the door that Harker Heights, Texas, is a music-friendly city in the great state of Texas.”
Shine read a State House resolution.
Toward the end of the resolution, Shine read: “‘Harker Heights is joining more than 30 cities across the state of Texas that have been recognized as music-friendly communities. And the designation will help the city promote cultural, social and intellectual diversity in the Central Texas music theme.”
To mark the occasion, Councilman Michael Blomquist and Mayor Spencer Smith gave remarks.
“Music brings us all together to celebrate the joys of life and sharing the moments with others,” Blomquist said. “Together, through music, we make our city better for all by making the bright star of Central Texas even brighter as we share these moments together.”
Blomquist took the time to recognize those who helped make the event a success, including the Tap Tap Art Studio, which painted the mural on the wall of the amphitheater. Pence presented the organization with a $1,000 check.
Smith had similar comments as Blomquist.
“There are many different cultures and traditions among the residents of Harker Heights,” he said. “There are many talented musicians and vocalists here as well. Among them are a variety of unique instruments and sounds.
“Music brings meaning to life through the melodies and lyrics. It is something that we take with us in our head, which can bring a range of emotions.”
Also making comments was Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson, whose precinct covers Salado, Harker Heights and parts of Killeen.
Whitson talked about how excited he is to see two towns in Bell County Precinct 2 pursue the music-friendly status.
He also explained how some of his favorite memories revolve around music.
“We’re used to music in Salado. We’re used to music in Harker Heights; I grew up here,” Whitson said. “My father-in-law, not at the time but soon came to be, played guitar with all of his family right down the road on (FM) 2410. And that’s some of my fondest memories just sitting there in the living room for Christmas and any time we got together, sitting around, playing guitar and singing.”
Whitson then recited a couple of quotes about the importance of music from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Plato, the Apostle Paul and Goldie Hawn.
