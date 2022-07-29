Go to the amphitheater in Carl Levin Park now and you will see a steel guitar sculpture, indicative of the city’s official designation as a “Music Friendly City.” The city unveiled the sculpture last Friday at a celebration to honor the city’s status.

The sculpture was created by welding students of Central Texas College in Killeen.

