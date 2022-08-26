The Harker Heights City Council Tuesday voted to adopt a $65.7 million budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 with a unanimous 4-0 vote. Councilman Michael Blomquist, Place 2, had an excused absence.
The council also voted to ratify the property tax increase reflected in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.
The preliminary tax rate is set at 58 cents per $100 property valuation — a decrease of 7.19 cents from the 65.19 rate in Fiscal Year 2022.
However, because of increases in property valuations, the lower rate would still result in higher taxes for some residents.
The council is scheduled to ratify the tax rate at its Sept. 13 meeting.
The budget had been revised since being presented at a budget retreat on Aug. 6 and shows a revised beginning fund balance of $27,591,805 for all funds. Total revenues were revised to $56,012,000.
Expenditures climbed to $65,733,400, resulting in an ending fund balance of $17,870,405. Restricted funds totaled $884,611, leaving a fund balance of $9,053,044.
The M&O rate was revised from a rate of $45.497 cents to 45.11 cents and a collection rate of 100% revised to 97.19%.
According to Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee, the changes were made because invoices were submitted during review of budget line items (current and next year) that created a need for revision.
Also, bids received after the proposed budget were presented for the 2022 Street Improvement Project and FM 3481 Sidewalk Project; quotes were received for unfunded mandates-Lead and Copper Rule Revision and Senate Bill 3, the Emergency Preparedness Plan; quotes, change orders and invoices were received for projects currently in progress, changing their current year projections and next year proposed budgets.
Lealiiee said, “Changes made to current year projections (2022 fiscal year) affect the proposed budget by changing the beginning fund balance.”
Notable changes in the general fund FY 2023 Expenditures included the following revised decreases:
Outside Agency Funding went to Boys and Girls Club-$20,000, and Greater Killeen Community Clinic-$15,000. Two new outside agencies, Variety Peaceable Kingdom will receive $15,000 and the Harker Heights Community Resource Center will receive $6,000.
A transfer to fixed assets fell to $475,000.
A transfer to the capital projects fund jumped to $3,500,000.
Lealiiee noted that when it comes to budgets, there can be confusion, misunderstanding and miscommunication about the factual and truthful side of what is presented by entities such as cities, corporations, school districts and a long list of other organizations.
In an effort to assist council members and the public, Lealiiee took the original Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget document of 239 pages and condensed it to a 26-page PowerPoint presentation that both the public and council members could view on computers and large screens in the Kitty Young Council Chamber at the Aug. 23 Council Meeting.
Three residents, including Alysha Pacheco, Howard Arey and Lisa Williams took advantage of the budget public hearing after Lealiiee’s presentation.
Pacheco said, “I believe a tax increase will be a hardship on those who are active military and those who are not military affiliated at all. The tax increase is not proportionate to the rest of the population that does not fall into that disability rating.”
“There is no reason why this council should raise the tax rate one cent after gaining so much in sales tax revenue than you expected or planned for,” Arey said. “Your reserves are in excess of city policy through 2029.”
Lisa Williams said, “What I’ve heard is alarming because this is where we decided to stay. It’s supposed to be very affordable, but people are going to be hurting because the cost of a home that is now $300,000 use to be half that price three years ago and the rental market is ridiculous!”
Lealiiee began her presentation with a statement, required by Texas House Bill 3195, that states this budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $578,541 or 4.2%, and of that amount $180,556 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
Lealiiee said, “The ratification of the property tax increase authorizes the property tax increase reflected in the budget, specifically the general and debt service funds, occurs separate from the budget adoption and prior to the tax rate adoption, and it has no effect on the tax rate adoption set for Sept. 13. The City Council could have adopted a rate less than the 58 cents per $100 valuation preliminary rate.”
City Manager David Mitchell spoke with the Herald after the Aug. 23 meeting by saying; “The state has imposed on local governments; counties and cities, a 3.5% cap on revenue from one year to the next. There is an unused allotment you can use above the 3.5%, if not used in previous years, which in Harker Heights we’ve never gone to the 3½ percent. What you heard from the podium tonight is that we’ve adopted the maximum tax rate, which is not true. When hearing misunderstandings like this, I highly suggest that citizens go the Truth in Taxation Website, (https://bell.countytaxrates.com/tax) and look at the real numbers for their own property. Some will find that their taxes will increase and others will discover that their tax burden will be lighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.