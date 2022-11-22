Impact fees

Josh Welch with the Central Texas Home Builders Association asks the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday to consider lowering any impact fees for future home development.

 Clay Thorp | Herald

In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the Harker Heights City Council approved charging wastewater impact fees to developers, a first for the city.

The move is designed to get developers to pay their fair share of increased water infrastructure costs associated with the booming housing development industry as new construction inevitably replaces the cedar, scrub and grazing land between Heights and Nolanville.

