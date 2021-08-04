The discussion continues among the members of the Harker Heights City Council and city staff concerning the definitions and exemptions for the term “Wall Art” and considering approving an amendment to 151.001 and 151.003 of the Harker Heights Code of Ordinances.
The discussion began when the city received requests for non-commercial murals to be placed on the external walls of structures. The existing sign ordinance currently defines all murals as a regulated sign. This limits the ability for non-commercial murals to be painted on walls of structures.
Director of Planning and Development Kristina Ramirez said, “As proposed, the ordinance amendment provides a common definition for “Wall Art” that classifies non-commercial murals as art. Additionally, the proposed ordinance is in line with the use of non-commercial murals covered under recent Freedom of Speech court cases.”
City staff recommends approval of an amendment to 151.001 and 151.003 of the Code of Ordinances to add a definition and exemption for “Wall Art” based upon the following: (1) There has been a request for differentiation between commercial murals and non-commercial and (2) The proposed ordinance provides for a definition of “Wall Art” that allows for the inclusion of art in development.
At the Tuesday meeting, Ramirez referred to a request made by the council at an earlier workshop meeting for clarification of lightshow, multi-media and sound aspart of a mural or “Wall Art.”
“I consulted with the city attorney and those items are handled separately under our code ... for example, under the noise ordinance, and he advised that we not consider that with the definition of “Wall Art” and handle those differently should we choose to amend those other ordinances,” Ramirez said.
Upon the suggestion of counsel, the definition of “Wall Art” to be brought forward for a vote by the Council would read “WALL ART. A mural designed or intended as a decorative or ornamental feature that is painted directly onto a wall that contains no copy, advertising symbols, lettering, trademarks or other references to products, services, goods or anything sold on or off premises.”
Ramirez said, “I’ll remind you that once this ordinance is approved, the only limitations that we can enforce on our end is that they be non-commercial in nature and painted on a surface. Also be aware that the landowner of the structure must give prior permission.”
One question that was received online was the difference between graffiti and “Wall Art.” “Wall Art” is granted by permission only but graffiti is not.
The new ordinance was accepted by a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Sam Halabi casting the dissenting vote due to his concern that some art may be offensive to members of the public.
“Once it is approved, that art can go up, it is protected by the First Amendment and we cannot require a permit. That will be something that is between the landowner and an individual, “according to Ramirez.
“Our only choice is to add the definition of “Wall Art” and allow it be acceptable or deny it. That’s all we can do as a municipality.”
Council member Jennifer McCann said, “I just wanted to make note that business owners are not going to allow graffiti or negative kinds of art to be on their buildings and one thing we can count on is the definition of offensive. It will assure the public about some of those issues that they’re worried about.”
In conclusion, the wording of the new ordinance defines images on the Raisin Canes building as a sign and is not “Wall Art.”
According to Ramirez, “Wall Art” is now allowed on structures across the city as long as they do not include wording, are not commercial and have prior permission from the landowner.”
