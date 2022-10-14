The city’s thoroughfare plan and a series of zoning cases were the focus of the Harker Heights City Council’s Tuesday meeting.
The thoroughfare plan, dubbed “Mobility 2030,” is a long-term plan to overhaul Harker Heights’ transportation system to make travel more effective.
Updates to the thoroughfare plan were tied to a set of definitions, including country roads and minor and major collector streets.
According to city staff on Tuesday, creating these definitions will empower city officials to make determinations for each street based on its need and type. The document presented Tuesday said that the proposed change will also ensure “consistency to ensure that uniform standards are being used.”
The rest of the meeting that followed was filled with conditional-use permits and rezoning requests. A single conditional-use permit was approved during Tuesday’s meeting for 203 E. Knights Way.
According to city records, the location will become either a new hair salon or a barber shop. If the applicant fails to maintain a consistent standard of business, or if he or she runs anything other than a hair salon, beauty shop or barber shop, then the conditional-use permit will be revoked.
In addition, three rezoning cases were heard Tuesday night, and two cases were approved.
One case, for a property located at the intersection of N. Mary Jo Drive and West Valley Road, was a request to modify the land from a multifamily R-2 designation to an R-2I, infill development, designation. According to the applicant, there is a financial incentive to having an infill development designation.
One case, a rezoning request for the property at 132 E. Ruby Road in Harker Heights, was denied.
According to city records, the applicant had requested to split the single-family sized plot into a single-family zoned plot on the north end of the property and a two-family property on the south side of the lot.
According to city staff, the Planning and Zoning Commission received two letters in favor of the request and more than 20 against the proposal, and had also voted to disapprove the request.
Two preliminary plats for the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity were approved as well, bringing the organization one step closer to completing its Harker Heights project.
Finally, the Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas was declared a “Bright Star of Central Texas” organization in a proclamation by Mayor Spencer Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.