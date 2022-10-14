LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The city’s thoroughfare plan and a series of zoning cases were the focus of the Harker Heights City Council’s Tuesday meeting.

The thoroughfare plan, dubbed “Mobility 2030,” is a long-term plan to overhaul Harker Heights’ transportation system to make travel more effective.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.