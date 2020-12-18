Voters will head to the polls Saturday to determine the winner of the runoff election for the Place 4 seat on the Harker Heights City Council.
Ten days of early voting concluded Tuesday in the runoff, with 809 residents casting ballots for candidates Terry Delano and Lynda Nash.
The early-voting total is far below the total number of ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election, in which both Delano and Nash ran, along with Jeffrey K. Harris.
Last month, nearly 11,300 votes were cast for the three candidates. Nash was the top vote-getter and Delano was the second-place finisher. Since none of the candidates in the three-way race received more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff is required.
Nash led the three candidates with 4,781 votes or 42.32%, followed by Delano with 3,696 votes or 32.72% and Harris with 2,820 votes or 24.96%
The top two vote-getters — Nash and Delano — advanced to the runoff election.
The Place 4 seat is being vacated by Councilman John Reider, who has served two consecutive three-year terms — the maximum under the city charter.
The next term for the Place 4 seat expires in May 2023.
Poll times for Saturday’s election are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Registered Harker Heights voters don’t need to have voted in the Nov. 3 election in order to vote in Saturday’s runoff.
