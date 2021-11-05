At Tuesday’s workshop meeting of the Harker Heights City Council, Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee shared the plans for the future development of Comanche Gap Park, which the city purchased in 2012.
“City officials have worked with Luck Design Team and KPA Engineers to create site plans for what would be known as Comanche Gap Park,” Achee said. “It will become the first and only historical park in Bell County and will create a partnership between the City of Harker Heights and the Bell County Museum,” said Achee.
The size of the park property is approximately 16½ acres at the corner of FM 2410 and Comanche Gap Road.
City Manager David Mitchell told the council, “Our future plans include extending Warriors Path, placing a traffic light at that intersection with FM 2410 and aligning Warriors Path with Comanche Gap Road.”
Achee said, “The overall plan will include parking for 50 vehicles, a raised performance stage, pavilion, turf area, playground, picnic station, pedestrian bridge and fishing dock.”
An interpretive center will include an educational room, museum, reception desk and office.
Coleman Hampton, director of the Bell County Museum, told the council that after speaking with Achee, this kind of collaboration is how the Bell County Museum helps its neighboring cities.
Hampton said, “I’m glad to see that the interpretive center includes a museum. Artifacts and historical items will be a service to residents in understanding this state-landmarked piece of property.”
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark began Tuesday’s workshop meeting with a historical overview of the park.
According to Bark, the City Council authorized the staff in 2015 to begin a concept plan for construction at Comanche Gap Park.
Those construction documents were completed in July 2017 and were then placed on a shelf to await appropriate funding.
Bark said, “This property has historical significance and it’s important to know that prior to the ownership of this property, there was an historical marker stolen from that piece of land.
“The city did eventually secure the marker, where it currently remains under lock and key since that time. Once this project is completed, we will display it accordingly.”
The inscription on that marker, which was recorded with the Texas Historical Landmark Commission in 1967, states, “The break in the mountain chain from the Lampasas River to Nolan Creek is actually designated as one of the oldest Indian trails in the Southwest. On March 14-16, 1859, the Comanche Indians killed four settlers, including John and Jane Riggs. At that time, they captured the Riggs’ two daughters, Rhoda and Margaret. The daughters were eventually abandoned at the Gap as the Indians fled the posse.The public feeling after the raid led to the campaign against the Comanche Indians led by Earl Van Dorn, commanding U.S. Calvary, who later became the commander of the Army in the West.”
Bark said, “Those words will be inscribed on the historical marker displayed at Comanche Gap Park.”
Back in 1963, Bill Alford and the Alford family purchased the property in hopes of promoting tourism to the area. Soon after that, he opened the property to the public for a museum, zoo, trading post and outdoor entertainment area.
One of the Comanche Group Clubs that originated from the property is still active today, better known as “The Medicine Men.” The Medicine Men are a local group of citizens who recognize others for good works or “good medicine” that they have brought to the community.
Bark said, “This event takes place the first Saturday in the month of May and continues today.”
“In fact, it is part of the lease of that property that it is the right of the Medicine Men to use that park during the first weekend each May.”
At the time of the purchase, it was the city’s intent that the park captures the historical, educational, and the full significance of the city and of the area.
