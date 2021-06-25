The Harker Heights City Council recently passed a sexual offender residency ordinance, but the statute needed some tweaking after the fact.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez told council members, “During the implementation of that ordinance, we ran into a hiccup. Before you tonight is a request for a one-sentence amendment to our existing code of ordinances — and that is to provide for termination of residency if someone moves away and comes back to a home that they’ve vacated for 180 consecutive days. If that is the case, they would no longer be considered a resident or have their primary residence at that location.
The original ordinance went into effect on April 27. That ordinance acts to regulate sex offender residency by establishing child safety zones within the city, prohibits permanent residency, temporary residency or habitation within the child safety zone.
Ramirez told the Herald that it also establishes an offense against a sex offender to knowingly, within the city limits, enter the following areas.
“They will not be allowed to enter onto the premises of private and public schools, child daycare centers, private and public playgrounds, public or private youth centers, commercial and public swimming pools, video and amusement arcades, private and public parks, indoor and outdoor amusement centers catering primarily to minors, and amusement parks,” Ramirez said. “It also prohibits trick or treat participation by a registered sex offender and establishes civil and criminal penalties.”
Overall, the ordinance provides necessary enforcement options for the regulation of sex offender residency and allows the Police and Code Enforcement Departments to apply violations to the Code.
In other business Tuesday, Library Board Chair Barbara Kelly presented a report to the council about the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.
The Library Board, consisting of seven members, advises the library by offering a variety of quality opportunities and experiences to encourage literacy and lifelong learning, help in implementing service strategies and providing varying points of view of established and new community needs and the services available to meet those needs.
Kelly said, “Our main tasks are to review the library’s strategic plan, promote the importance of literacy and information dissemination, reviews of library policies and procedures, develops public awareness strategies and reviews the library’s website and virtual library.”
According to Kelly, the 2021-22 Library Board goals are to complete an updated 2022-2026 strategic plan, investigate new social media and technologies for information dissemination and investigate new and upcoming electronic resources for the community.
In addition to Kelly, the members of the Library Board are Julianna Greene, Ramona Rubedor, Jeanine Sims, Beverly Price, Karry Woods and Ursula Pirtle.
