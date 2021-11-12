The Harker Heights City Council recently named new members of commissions and committees for next year. The appointments will take effect on Jan. 1.
Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) Building Standards Commission
Natalie Austin, Barry Heidtbrink, Ladonna Barbee, Michael Stegmeyer, Elizabeth McDaniel (#3, expires 2023), Monica Washington (#4, expires 2023), Jerry Bess (#1, expires 2024) and Allen Strickland (#2, expires. 2024).
Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA)
Jeffrey Harris, Thomas “Tom” G. Wilson, David Hermosillo, (Alt. 2, Courtney Peres), (Alt. 3, Dr. Desi Roberts) and (Alt. 4, Philemon Brown)
Parks and Recreation/Tree Advisory Board
Angie Wilson, Yomi Hardison, (Alt. 1, Lawrence McCullar) and (Alt. 2, Vitalis Dubininkas).
Library Board
Barbara Kelly, Susan Robertson, Heather Chandler, (Alt.1, Debra Brock) and (Alt. 2, Simisola Aromolaran).
Public Safety Commission
Dick Dwinell, (Alt. 1, Jeremy Hoffman) and (Alt. 2, John Footman).
Animal Advisory Committee
Finni Dirr, George Grammas, (Alt. 1, Barbara Kane) and (Alt. 2, Steve Moody).
Economic Development Corporation
Hal Schiffman-Place 1, Spencer H. Smith-Place 2, Mike Aycock-Place 5, and David Mitchell-Place 7/Sec.
Arts Commission
Lynda Nash (Council, 3-year term), Roshanda Prior (Chamber, 3-year term), Barbara Fontaine-White (2-year term), Kerry Ann Zamore (2-year term) and Roxanne Flores-Achmad (1-year term).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.