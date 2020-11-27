The Harker Heights City Council held a special meeting via teleconference on Monday for the purpose of approving the runoff election for the Place 4 seat on the City Council.
The public was able to participate remotely in this meeting by taking advantage of telephonic and computer information provided in advance online by the city.
The council voted unanimously to approve a resolution ordering a runoff election to be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, for the purpose of electing a council member, Place 4, to the Harker Heights City Council.
The runoff will be between Lynda Nash, the top vote-getter in the Nov. 3 municipal election, and Terry Delano, the second-place finisher.
Since neither candidate in the three-way race received more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff is required.
The council also designated City Hall as the early-voting polling place for the runoff.
The council resolution also:
authorized the appointment of election judges;
authorized an election services contract with the Election Office of Bell County, for the coordination and use of voting machines and equipment
Early voting starts Wednesday, Dec. 2 and continues through Dec. 15 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Hours for early voting are as follows:
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to
7 p.m. at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
