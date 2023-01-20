Michael Blomquist

Michael Blomquist

At the conclusion of the Harker Heights City Council’s regular business Tuesday, Councilman Michael Blomquist announced he was resigning from his Place 2 council seat to run for mayor in the May election.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy to be your next mayor of Harker Heights,” Blomquist said. “Therefore, I will resign my seat as per the Texas Constitution but will remain in a ‘holdover capacity’ as a councilman until the next general election.”

