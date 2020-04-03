Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.