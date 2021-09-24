A Harker Heights City Council workshop was held Tuesday that included a proclamation presented to Lilian Halabi followed by a presentation about the future land use plan led by Director of Planning and Development Kristina Ramirez.
The City of Harker Heights Comprehensive Plan was approved in 2007 and included such components as the Thoroughfare Plan and Future Land Use Map (FLUM).
The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) is charged with recommending updates on the Comprehensive Plan to the City Council.
“The Planning and Development Staff in conjunction with the P&Z began working toward an update to the Comprehensive Plan in November 2020. This update will take place in sections and ultimately culminate in an update to the entire Comprehensive Plan,” according to Ramirez.
The P&Z has held seven extensive public workshops and one public hearing to discuss amendments to the current FLUM. Additionally, a request for public comments on the proposed FLUM was placed on the City’s P&Z website and social media beginning on August 10.
The Council was briefed on the P&Z’s recommendations in a council workshop on Sept. 7, and received comments from the public on Sept. 14 at the City Council meeting.
Ramirez said, “This workshop item serves as another opportunity for the City Council to receive public comment prior to the City Council meeting on October 26, 2021.”
By the adoption of the City of Harker Heights Comprehensive Plan by the Council, it was intended to provide overall guidance to areas that are vacant as well as to areas that have already developed.
The plan functions to direct the most appropriate land use for all areas of the city.
The plan is implemented most directly at the time zonings are made.
The plan is a working document utilized by the City to guide its decision-making processes. The comprehensive plan presents relevant historical data, inventories the current resources of the City, states clearly the City’s goals and objectives for the future and provides a framework for obtaining those goals and objectives.
Ramirez said, “In other words, the plan is like a road map that shows where the City is now and where it would like to go.”
The comprehensive plan was developed with input from citizens, business leaders and government agencies.
The City of Harker Heights’ Comprehensive plan can be accessed by linking onto the City’s website (www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us) to the Planning and Development Department’s Quick Link titled Comprehensive Plan.
Ramirez added that Planning and Development has placed nextdoor.com on the City’s Facebook page and have already received citizen input.
The Council was not required to take action on the future land use plan agenda item.
Concerning budget and tax rate issues, City Manager David Mitchell said, “Under the directions of state requirements, items 1-4 posted on the Sept. 14 agenda are being moved to the following budget schedule, next week.”
The new schedule being posted will be: Monday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m., at City Hall — (1) Public hearing on the budget and budget adoption, (2) Approval of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 rates and charges and (3) Ratifying the property tax increase reflected in the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m., at City Hall — A public hearing on the tax rate and adoption.
