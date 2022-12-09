LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Harker Heights city officials emailed the following “Open Letter from the City Manager” to area news agencies on Tuesday:

The Harker Heights City Council voted on November 22, 2022, to repeal the ordinance eliminating the enforcement of misdemeanor laws relating to marijuana possession. In doing so, the Council was not taking any position on State marijuana laws, it was simply performing its duties as required by the Texas Constitution and Texas law. The Texas Legislature establishes the law governing marijuana possession. The Texas Legislature also sets the laws requiring police officers to enforce the law. Those with concerns over current laws should take those concerns to the State Legislature. Simply stated, cities in Texas do not have the authority to amend or ignore State law.

