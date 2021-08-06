The Harker Heights City Council last week approved a new salary package for City Manager David Mitchell that awarded him a 5% raise and a contract extension through Sept. 30, 2025.
The motion, read by Councilmember Michael Blomquist also stated that Mitchell would receive an increase deferred compensation contribution of $6,500 after his 50th birthday in 2022. In addition, after his 10th anniversary of serving the citizens of Harker Heights, Mitchell will be given a $30,000 retention incentive.
As of Oct. 1, Mitchell’s annually salary will be $165,915.
Mitchell has served as city manager for the past seven years, beginning in 2014.
The council approved Mitchell’s salary package with a unanimous 5-0 vote.
In other business, resident Simone Maynard shared with the council that she is intensely involved in the dog rescue program and appreciates the Animal Control Division of the City of Harker Heights that leads by example compared to surrounding cities.
Maynard said, “We have an overwhelming number of abandoned dogs and I would like to see the city place restrictions and license the breeding of dogs.”
The council then recessed into executive session to discuss the following: Section 551.071 Consultation with Attorney — a conference with the city attorney to discuss confidential legal matters and to receive advice on matters in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body conflicts with the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas and this chapter.
No action was taken on this item discussed in executive session.
The council also discussed and deliberated the employment, evaluation and duties of the city manager in executive session.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee presented information to the Council concerning the adoption of the investment policy of the city, authorizing the city’s investment broker/dealer list and approving a list of investment training sponsors.
Lealiiee reported that the Public Funds Investment Act (PFIA) of the Texas Government Code, requires the city to review and adopt its investment policy on an annual basis. Lealiiee said, “There have been no changes made to the investment policy this year.”
The PFIA requires an entity to review, revise and adopt a list of qualified broker/dealers on an annual basis.
BBVA merged with PNC Bank and the new resolution reflects the name change and the change in the name of the contact person. PNC Bank has also notified the city that, although they will hold all current certificates of deposit to maturity, they will not issue additional certificates of deposit to commercial, corporate, or investment banking segments.
All other qualified broker/dealers have not changed and are listed in the ordinance.
The PFIA also requires that all investment officers attend investment training from an independent source approved by the City Council. There have be no changes to the list of training sponsors.
The City Council approved the following firms to act on the city’s behalf: Stifel Nicolaus-Michael Bell, TexSTAR-Investment Pool, LoneStar-Investment Pool and Texas Class-Investment Pool.
The following banks are listed as qualified broker/dealers in order to invest funds with them: Bancorp South-Randy Sutton, First National Bank Texas-Nancy Mullins and PNC Bank-Martin Morales.
The council approved investment training courses sponsored by University of North Texas Center for Public Management, Texas Municipal League, Government Finance Officer’s Association and Government Treasurer Organization of Texas.
In other business, the council received a presentation by Angie Wilson, the chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Tree Advisory Board.
The council also received the fiscal year 2020-21 third Quarter Investment Report and the fiscal year 2020-21 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.