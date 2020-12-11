The Harker Heights City Hall Tree Lighting on Dec. 3 was one of many traditional events that were not necessarily canceled but rather restructured due to the concern over the recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Bell County.
The tree lighting, however, was a disappointing experience in that the public response did not meet expectations and compelled planners at the Activities Center and Parks and Recreation to look at future holiday events from another perspective that focused on both safety and continuing to provide activities for residents.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told the Herald, “The City has had to become creative in moving forward with programs, events and activities. We would much rather gather, mingle and converse within the community and the sponsors in person but the current environment has not been conducive.”
“The easiest and simplest thing for an organization to do would be to cancel the activities and move on. Instead, our staff has continued to explore other options to engage our residents with the understanding that several individuals may become tired of the virtual approach to programming. Nonetheless, our intent is to continue with our safe protocols during this time.”
“The annual tree lighting was planned to be virtual for over a month,” Bark said.
Harker Heights did move forward with lighting the Tree at City Hall at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 but not with the traditional fanfare. The in-person event was replaced by a virtual tree lighting that aired on the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
This year, Harker Heights Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist was tasked with the pushing of the lever and lighting the 18-foot Christmas tree with more than 5,000 LED lights.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee said, “My staff was responsible for the construction and the holiday decor.”
“This is typically my favorite event of the year because it means that the holiday season has officially begun. While we are incredibly disappointed that we won’t be able to celebrate with our local business partners and citizens, we still hope that we’re able to spread some holiday cheer to the community,” he said.
Even though changes have been made in logistics, the city’s plan is to accommodate smaller crowds.
During the next week, Santa in the Park and the Holiday Market will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. FM 2410.
The market will have vendors selling baked goods, hand crafted items and more. Face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
There is still time for families to register for a time slot to visit Santa and have photos made with him. Registration is online through Active Net at https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR (type search word Santa) or in person at the Rec Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, or the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Photos with Santa will be socially distanced with him inside a snow globe and the family standing outside in front of the globe.
The library will host a Virtual One-Man Show of “A Christmas Carol” on the Library’s Facebook page@harkerheightspubliclibrary at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Achee said, “Space is limited but there is still room for the National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” Movie in the Park on Thursday, Dec. 17. Participants must register and do so by calling the Recreation Center at 254-953-5657.”
The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Community Park Softball Complex. Groups will sit together in designated “pods” in the outfield. Masks will be required for persons not seated.
The movie is in partnership with the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Southern Roots Brewing Company. Southern Roots Brewing Company will sell beer at the event.
The space is limited to the first 50 groups of five or less people.
