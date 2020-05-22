The schedule of the flyover by four Army helicopters last Friday included Harker Heights City Hall on Millers Crossing.
The flight, consisting of helicopters from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, passed over hospitals and medical centers in Temple, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Gatesville recognizing the heroic efforts healthcare workers have made in the fight against the corona virus, according to Fort Hood public information.
At Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, between 50 and 100 healthcare workers and residents gathered to watch the flyover. Many of the workers had their phones out recording the event and they were waving and cheering as the helicopters flew overhead.
Paramedics assigned toMedic One from the Harker Heights Fire Department were on scene at Seton Medical Center to witness the flyover.
“The two medical Black Hawks and two Chinooks flew right over the Veterans Memorial and flags on display on the east side of the entrance to City Hall,” according to Public Relations Director Jerry Bark.
A group of about 15 employees left their City Hall workplaces and stepped out to witness the flyover.
Interim finance direcor Ayesha Lealiiee said in an email to the Harker Heights Herald, “My response to the flyover was one of excitement! I enjoy seeing the Chinooks especially since my fatherflew Chinooks in the U.S. Army. I always get excited when I see them up close or in the air. My father is a retired U.S. Army veteran and my brother is a U.S. Air Force veteran.”
COVID-19 has taken the lives of three people in Bell County.
From information provided by the Bell County Public Health District, as of Thursday, there are 22 active cases in Harker Heights. Bell County reports a total of 274 cases. Those who have recovered number 150.
Forty-nine people were admitted to a hospital, and the total of cumulative tests total 15,385.
Jonathan Hanson, recreation superintendent in the parks and recreation department, said, “As I witnessed the flyover, my first response was the cool factor. In Central Texas, we’re used to military helicopters flying over more than most other regions in Texas. There is still an admiration and awe that comes with seeing them overhead. It was slightly emotional to understand the reason for the flyover. This was heroes supporting heroes. That’s really touching because we are all in this together.”
Hanson said he was never in the military. His wife works for the Texas Medical Association, which has established a task force in Austin.
Lyndsey Amundson, a city staff member in Accounts Payable, told the Herald, “The flyover was a good way to boost morale. I feel it’s a public display of a shared activity that we enjoy together in these not so collective gathering times.”
She added that her three grandpas served in the military. Jack Asher was a sergeant, Joseph Dugan was a staff sergeant and Kenneth Cox was a first sergeant.
