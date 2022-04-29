In what would be a first for Central Texas — save for Austin, Round Rock and Waco — the city of Harker Heights is in the process of obtaining a “Music Friendly” designation from the state of Texas.
Chip Adams, the community relations and outreach specialist from the Texas Music Office, gave a presentation to around a dozen curious members of the music industry last Thursday at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
“Harker Heights could be a catalyst for the region,” Adams said during his presentation.
Once it obtains the designation, Harker Heights would join the ranks of more than 30 other communities in Texas with the same qualification.
Becoming a “Music Friendly” city essentially would mean Harker Heights could collaborate with other such cities in the state to use the music industry to promote tourism, or to promote the industry by highlighting local artists.
Recently, the city of Harker Heights has hosted multiple events at Carl Levin Park and has brought in musical talent locally and from across the state to entertain as attendees mill about.
The music industry in Texas is a large one, with Adams explaining that it accounts for approximately 100,000 jobs and around $8.5 billion in annual earnings.
Around a dozen members of the public involved in the music industry attended the information seminar last week. One of them was Richard Hegens Jr., CEO of SMTH Anointing Sounds Music Studio, LLC.
During a discussion, Hegens explained what he has been wanting to do for some time.
“I have been really trying to figure out how to bring everything from a jazz night here to an actual music school,” Hegens said.
The city’s Chamber of Commerce president, Gina Pence, will be the liaison between Harker Heights and the Texas Music Office.
“This is something that the Chamber and the city has been looking at doing — supporting our artists,” she said.
Pence explained during the information seminar that seeking the designation has been in the works for a while.
“We really wanted to focus in on this before COVID, and I know that this is always happening that we say COVID has slowed us down, but honestly it did,” Pence said. “We reached out to the governor’s office a couple years back, and here we are now today. ... This has been a part of our plan all along.”
The next steps for the city to gain Music Friendly designation include registering with the Texas Music Office and creating an advisory committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.