Harker Heights residents will be participating in a community-wide garage sale at their homes during the Harker Heights Community Garage Sale this weekend.
The event was postponed from last weekend because of weather concerns.
Saturday’s community-wide event will take place at homes across the city, which may be open anytime between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Dozens of residents have registered for free to have their garage sale address and sale timelisted on the Garage Sale City Map.
Additional information can be found at https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents.
The Garage Sale City Map is available on the city website.
The city recommends precautionary measures for participants in the Community Garage Sale.
Face coverings and social distancing of at least 6 feet from others are recommended.
Participants are asked to have hand sanitizer available, limit hand-to-hand contact when possible, and spread out items for sale rather than placing them in boxes or in piles.
For more information, please call 254-953-5493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.