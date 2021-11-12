With the assistance of Harker Heights Parks and Recreation “Facebook “Live,” at: https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/, in cooperation with the City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council, the Veterans Ceremony 2021 “live” was transmitted to residents by way of social media at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee said, “The Veterans Ceremony 2021 was “live’ on Facebook and can be viewed again on YouTube.”
Citizens joined in the ceremony on Facebook Live to pay tribute to all individuals, past and present, that have served and are serving in the Armed Forces of the United States of America.
All residents were extended an invitation to watch the ceremony. Achee said that local veterans ceremonies in past years have been pre-taped and played back on the city’s Facebook page.
Adam Trujillo, producer of Veterans Ceremony 2021, and activities and special events manager said, “We made a huge leap forward this year in the actual program being available to view “live,’ something we haven’t done ever.”
The ceremony was staged in the Harker Heights Activities Center, Room A. Honorees were seated and called to a podium at the front of the room to share comments.
There was a welcome by Pat Christ of the Harker Heights Veterans Council.
The program agenda included the National Anthem, an invocation by Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson and quilt presentations by Laura Winckel of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
The event also featured remarks by Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith; Col. Kevin D. Bradley, 79th Col. of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment (by video); a moment of silence; 21-gun salute-3rd Cavalry Regiment, U.S. Army; Taps-Arthur L. Bryan, retired Army and the director of Patterson Middle School School bands.
A benediction by John Footman, Harker Heights Veterans Council, concluded the ceremony.
The event was co-sponsored by the city and the Harker Heights Veterans, which consists of the organizations from the American Legion Post 573, MOPH, MOAA, Disabled Veterans Chapter 29, Area Veterans Advisory Committee, Veterans Advisor, Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association, Korean War and Korean Service Veterans 222, TREA Centex Chapter 88, VFW Post 3892, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1000, 4/8 Bell County, WAC Veterans’ Association Chapter 94, Knights of Columbus Assembly 2370, Zone Inc., Military Veterans Peer Network, Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and Wreath Riders, Star-Group-Veterans Helping Veterans, Killen Heights Vet Center, and Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce plus local government and military officials.
