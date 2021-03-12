Harker Heights City Council members and city staff are currently working together to develop a policy that will ensure effective authority in the areas of mayor and City Council relations, council and staff relations and council-media relations.
During a recent council meeting, Assistant City Manager JerryBark said, “The main purpose of council meetings is to conduct business in an orderly and productive manner. It’s important to have accountability measures in place and that’s the reason for developing these procedures.”
The five highlights of the policy include: (1) The council promotes an atmosphere conducive to the fair exchange of ideas and policies among members, (2) The council will continue to be dedicated to professional and courteous relationships with staff, other council members and the public, (3) The council will recognize its responsibility to future generations by addressing the interrelatedness of the social, cultural and physical characteristics of the community when making policies, (4) Each council member will make a commitment to improve the quality of life for the individual and the community and (5) The council will endeavor to act as one unified body, not as individuals.
Bark said, “Our councils have never experienced any adverse issues and always have worked well as a team together with the staff and the public. It’s a good idea, however, to put it into policy so there is open understanding as to the role of council members.”
Bark pointed out a few specific points within the three categories.
Mayoral responsibilities: The mayor will encourage all council members to participate in discussion and give each member an opportunity before any member can speak again on the same topic.
Council responsibilities: Council members will avoid speaking their opinion in such a manner that it may be perceived to be that of the entire council and/or in such a manner that may appear to obligate the entire council.
Code of Conduct for mayor and council members: Council members will refrain from rude and derogatory remarks and will not belittle other council members, staff members or the public. Before a council member may speak during a meeting, the mayor must first recognize them.
Council-staff relations: The city manager is the primary link between the council and professional staff. In this manner, the citizens are assured integrity is evidenced in local governance in Harker Heights. In order to ensure proper presentation of agenda items by staff, questions regarding clarification will be, whenever possible, addressed with appropriate staff prior to a Council meeting.
Council-media relations: Since each governmental body conducts business differently, it is requested that all reporters new to Harker Heights City Council meetings set up a meeting with the city manager, mayor or director of communications to be informed of policies and procedures meant to foster a professional working relationship. When the City is involved in litigation or a legal dispute, council members shall refrain from commenting on settlements or other issues related to the subject. Council members may not speak to the media or the public on behalf of the body. They may speak only as an individual member.
Code of Ethics: The office of an elected official is one of trust and service to the citizens of Harker Heights. This position creates a special responsibility for each council member. In response, the council is expected to govern the city in a manner associated with a commitment to the preservation of the values and integrity of representative government and local democracy and a dedication to the promotion of efficient and effective governing.
According to Bark, the general guidelines for the Harker Heights City Council are: Be transparent, judicious, knowledgeable, perceptive, conversational, excited, valuable, responsible and accept that fact that mistakes happen.
The council and city staff will continue to review these guidelines and place them on a future workshop agenda for further consideration and discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.