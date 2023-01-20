Harker Heights residents may soon have some more transportation options at their disposal, but it will be several months before they learn what those will be.
City Council members Tuesday heard a lengthy presentation from the head of the Hill Country Transit Service about potential changes to mass transit service in the city.
Hill Country Transit’s Interim General Manager Raymond Suarez presented a plan for providing hybrid transportation options for the future. Suarez presented the council with several new concepts in the transportation industry.
“We will be preparing a comprehensive plan for the future which will add value to the fabric of your community,” Suarez said.
He discussed a timeline whereby plans would include a complete assessment of the strengths and deficiencies in the current plan and elevate options for a proposal which would be presented later this spring.
Suarez described a new “online” system that would involve the use of an app to provide a hybrid transportation system.
“As we begin to explore the options available to us with more modern technology, a transit plan could be developed that would utilize features of services that already exist, such as Uber and Lyft,” Suarez said.
When council members questioned the cost of such a model, Suarez simply stated that it would be comparable to other municipalities of similar size.
“There would be a purchasing strategy included with any proposal we present,” Suarez said. “Including information on available grants and sponsorships to match or meet the financial burden.”
Financial support for “The HOP,” the regional public transit system that is currently in use, comes from local, state and federal sources.
Suarez mentioned a possible partnership with Killeen ISD for services in the area.
In other business, council members reviewed a list of potential legislative principles they were asked to consider for the 88th Legislative session, which is underway in Austin.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark reviewed several bullet points that had been defined for review.
Specifically, he noted support of any legislation that would:
Provide local relief for disproportionate impacts of state exemptions and programs;
Provide benefit to military communities;
Provide transportation funding for local projects and allow local control within the laws of the State of Texas;
Provide funding for quality of life projects.
Additionally, the platform would support legislation that establishes statewide “bring-your-own-beverage” laws under the Alcoholic Beverage Code and any legislation that would regulate the ability of local ballot language or initiative or referendum process if it should violate or conflict with the laws of the state.
That last item stems from the recent controversy surrounding the voter-approved ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — known as Proposition A.
City officials, council members and the city’s attorney contend that the ordinance, as written, is in conflict with state law — which both elected officials and police officers are sworn to uphold.
However, the city is bound by the state’s laws on initiative and petition to allow a public vote on any proposed law that garners the required number of valid petition signatures.
Under the city’s potential legislative item, the council would have the ability to regulate the petition process in cases where violations of state law were in question.
“These principles, in general, support legislation that maintains or enhances municipal authority to govern local services, revenue and economic development policies. As in the past, this platform also addresses our opposition to unfunded mandates,” Bark said.
Further, the platform outline included opposition to any legislation that would remove or limit local control or preempt local authority; that would impose unfunded mandates; that would erode zoning authority; or that prohibits or restricts the city of staff’s ability to communicate or advocate with legislators.
“In the past, it has been very difficult for local government to discuss pending legislative issues with law makers in Austin,” Bark said. “We need to plan a day trip at the Capitol.”
Bark reminded council members that March 10 was the last day for legislators to file a bill for this session.
