BELTON — Tuesday’s mobile Harker Heights City Council workshop not only transported members to the future site of the Comanche Gap Park but to the Bell County Museum in Belton, as well.
The council and members of the city staff were greeted by Coleman Hampton, director of the museum.
The visit featured the “Discover Bell County” permanent exhibit that earned the museum a John L. Nau III Award of Excellence in Museums.
The Nau award, created in 2002 was presented to the Bell County Museum on Feb. 3 and is given to museums, preservationists, historians and volunteers during its annual “Real Places 2002” conference in Austin recently sponsored by the Texas Historical Commission and its non-profit partner, Friends of the Texas Historical Commission.
The history of the Bell County Museum begins in 1899 when the Belton Women’s Wednesday Club requested a library grant from steel magnate Andrew Carnegie.
Local officials awarded use of the Carnegie Library to the Bell County Museum in 1975. The museum hosted an official opening in De ember of that year.
In 1988, a large-scale renovation of the library began. The project was completed in three years, according to David Yeilding, Carnegie Public Library and Bell County Museum posted on the museum’s website: bellcountymuseum.org.
Featured exhibits in the museum include: Up the Chisholm Trail, Passport Through Time, Mustache Tea Cups, Gateway to Gault, West Gallery Traveling Exhibit, John Marshall Log Cabin, and a research room.
Hampton told the Council that about 25% of the artifacts currently on display, while the rest is in storage.
Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain said, “I like the way the museum is being inclusive of all of Central Texas. The tea cup display was pretty cool.
“Their display of contributions of African-Americans from several walks of life is appreciated. There were some important people who came out of Bell County.”
Hampton and Director of Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Jeff Achee have developed a partnership that will benefit both Comanche Gap Park and the Bell County Museum.
Hampton told the Council at a recent meeting that after talking with Achee, this kind of collaboration is how the museum helps its neighboring cities.
“I’m glad to see that the Interpretive Center includes a museum. Artifacts and historical items will be a service to residents in understanding this state-landmarked piece of property,” Hampton said.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said, “The museum folks know how to do this and they will walk us through the process. Jeff and Coleman did a good job at the council walkthrough tying together the two locations and the possibilities for educational opportunities and other joint projects.”
On the Bell County Museum leg of the trip were Spencer Smith-mayor, Cou ncil members Michael Blomquist-Place 2, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, Place 3, Lynda Nash-Place 4, Sam Halabi, Place 5, and city staff members David Mitchell, Jerry Bark, Julie Helsham, Jeff Achee, Lisa Youngblood, Casey Brazzil, Ursula Paddie and Adam Trujillo.
