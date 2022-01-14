The Harker Heights City Council gathered Tuesday in the Kitty Young Council Chambers for the first meeting of 2022.
In regular business, council members voted in favor of awarding a contract for the Rummel Road Lift Station upgrade and 12-inch force main extension project to Blackrock Construction at a cost of $2,469,265.
The project provides sanitary sewer capacity for additional along the east side of the city, according to Mark Hyde, public works director.
In other business, the council heard a presentation by Hyde concerning relocating the City Drop Site and Recycling Center to the Public Works and Parks and Recreation Yard at Amy Lane/East Kathey Road.
The current Drop Site is located at 1761 FM 2410 on approximately 4.62 acres of property.
Hyde said, “The City has approximately 2.46 acres of property bordering Amy Lane that could support the Drop Site and Recycling. This would be part of a centralized campus for Public Works and Parks and Recreation.”
Architects are already drawing up plans for buildings that would house personnel and equipment from Public Works, the Fleet Maintenance Department, Parks and Recreation and the Drop Site.
“The reason we haven’t made any improvements to the drop site on FM 2410 is because it is a prime location for the future Fire Station No. 3,” said Hyde.
Fire Chief Paul Sims spoke to the reasoning to build Station No. 3 on FM 2410. He said, “Data from a consulting firm hired in 2011 indicated this to be the optimum location because of the improvement of response time and guidance for staffing.
That location gives us a 92 percent coverage and 3- to 5-minute response time.”
Some residents who live in the Ridge subdivision have been asking why build a station so close to then when Station 2 is nearby on Stillhouse Lake Road.
Sims said, “The current response time to certain points in the Ridge is now seven to nine minutes, so the new station is only 2 miles away rather than the four miles from Station 2.”
No timeline was announced for the transfer of the drop site nor the construction of Fire Station No. 3.
Also Tuesday, Mayor Spencer Smith read a proclamation declaring Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims a “Bright Star of Central Texas” for his being awarded the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC).
Only four council members were present for Tuesday’s meeting: Michael Blomquist-Place 2, Jackeline Soriano Fountain-Place 3, Sam Halabi-Place 5 and Mayor Smith.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann and Place 4 Councilwoman Lynda Nash had excused absences.
